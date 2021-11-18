CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Brown leads Missouri past…

Brown leads Missouri past cold-shooting N. Illinois 54-37

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Missouri over cold-shooting Northern Illinois 54-37 on Thursday night.

The game was tied 32-32 with about 10 minutes left. Missouri (2-1) scored the next 10 points while Northern Illinois (1-2) added just five more points the rest of the game.

Brown also had career highs with six assists and four blocks. Jordan Wilmore added 11 points and Ronnie DeGray III had 10 for the Tigers, who shot 41% from the field but missed 12 of their 14 3-point attempts.

Trendon Hankerson scored eight points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field and 0 of 9 from long range for Northern Illinois.

The Huskies, which trailed by three points at halftime, shot 30% in the first half and just 18.5% (5 of 27) in the second.

The teams travel to Jacksonville, Florida to continue the Jacksonville Classic. Missouri faces SMU on Sunday while Northern Illinois plays Boston University.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up