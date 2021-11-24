THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Brown Jr., Washington visit Nevada

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:31 AM

Washington (4-2) vs. Nevada (2-4)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terrell Brown Jr. and Washington will battle Grant Sherfield and Nevada. The senior Brown has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games. Sherfield, a junior, is averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Nevada’s Sherfield has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 16.3 points and four rebounds. For the Huskies, Brown has averaged 23 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Jamal Bey has put up 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Washington field goals over the last five games. Brown has 41 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolf Pack have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Nevada has 48 assists on 85 field goals (56.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Washington has assists on 34 of 86 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 26.8 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

