Brooks leads UMass Lowell past George Washington 67-56

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Brooks had a career-high 23 points and UMass Lowell topped George Washington 67-56 on Friday night.

Ayinde Hikim had 18 points for UMass Lowell (4-1). Everette Hammond added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

James Bishop had 18 points for the Colonials (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Bishop at times struggled handling the ball and committed seven turnovers against two assists. Brayon Freeman added 13 points and Joe Bamisile had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Brendan Adams, the Colonials’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, finished 1-for-8 shooting.

