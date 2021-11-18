CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Brewer scores 25 to…

Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night.

Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1). Clevon Brown added nine rebounds.

Basheer Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up