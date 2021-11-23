THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Bouyea sparks San Francisco past Morgan State 83-67

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 12:28 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco beat Morgan State 83-67 on Monday night.

Julian Rishwain had 18 points for the Dons (6-0). Khalil Shabazz added 11 points, while Josh Kunen snagged nine rebounds.

Isaiah Burke had 19 points for the Bears (2-4), who have now lost four in a row. Sherwyn Devonish added 11 points. Chad Venning had 10 points and four blocks.

