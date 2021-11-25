THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Boise State plays CSUB

Boise State plays CSUB

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal State Bakersfield (2-2) vs. Boise State (3-2)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Boise State both look to put winning streaks together . Cal State Bakersfield won easily 99-54 at home against Colorado College on Monday. Boise State is coming off a 60-50 win in Charleston over Mississippi on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Roadrunners have been led by Shaun Williams and Justin Edler-Davis. Williams is averaging 10.5 points while Edler-Davis is putting up 10 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by seniors Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot, who are averaging 10.6 and 13.8 points, respectively.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Williams has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Boise State has 49 assists on 74 field goals (66.2 percent) over its previous three games while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 42 of 95 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is rated second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Broncos have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up