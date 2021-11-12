CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Binghamton faces Sacred Heart

Binghamton faces Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Binghamton (0-1) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Sacred Heart look to bounce back from losses. Binghamton fell 76-69 at home to Cornell on Tuesday. Sacred Heart lost 92-64 at Providence on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: .TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Thomas has connected on 14.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 0-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those three games, the Bearcats gave up 70.3 points per game while scoring 63.3 per matchup. Sacred Heart went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 86 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up