Bieniemy carries UTEP over Western New Mexico 85-57

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 23 points as UTEP beat Western New Mexico 85-57 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Keonte Kennedy had 11 points for UTEP.

Tony Avalos had 14 points for the Mustangs. Dylan Arnette added 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

