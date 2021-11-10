Bieniemy carries UTEP over Western New Mexico 85-57

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 23 points as UTEP beat Western New Mexico 85-57 on Tuesday night…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 23 points as UTEP beat Western New Mexico 85-57 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Keonte Kennedy had 11 points for UTEP.

Tony Avalos had 14 points for the Mustangs. Dylan Arnette added 10 points.

