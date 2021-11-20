CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Benning lifts Fairfield over…

Benning lifts Fairfield over Sacred Heart 71-61

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Taj Benning had 15 points as Fairfield got past Sacred Heart 71-61 on Saturday night.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Fairfield (2-2). Jesus Cruz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 12 rebounds.

Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (2-3). Tyler Thomas added 17 points. Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up