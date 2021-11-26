BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Bellarmine takes on Franklin

Bellarmine takes on Franklin

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 3:31 PM

Franklin vs. Bellarmine (1-5)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights are set to battle the Grizzlies of Division III Franklin. Bellarmine is coming off a 76-69 win in Las Vegas over Central Michigan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dylan Penn has averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for Bellarmine. Complementing Penn is CJ Fleming, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dylan Penn has directly created 58 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Knights put up 70.7 points per contest across those six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

