Bellarmine takes on Franklin

Franklin vs. Bellarmine (1-5) Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights are set to…

Franklin vs. Bellarmine (1-5)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights are set to battle the Grizzlies of Division III Franklin. Bellarmine is coming off a 76-69 win in Las Vegas over Central Michigan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dylan Penn has averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for Bellarmine. Complementing Penn is CJ Fleming, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dylan Penn has directly created 58 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Knights put up 70.7 points per contest across those six games.

