BCU faces Liberty

Liberty (1-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-4) Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Bethune-Cookman look…

Liberty (1-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-4)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Bethune-Cookman look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past weekend. Bethune-Cookman lost 73-65 to Air Force on Sunday, while Liberty fell 76-60 to Manhattan on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dylan Robertson, Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph have collectively scored 43 percent of Bethune-Cookman’s points this season. For Liberty, Darius McGhee, Blake Preston and Keegan McDowell have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: McGhee has connected on 25.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Liberty’s Preston has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on 100 percent of them.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Flames. Bethune-Cookman has an assist on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) over its past three matchups while Liberty has assists on 26 of 61 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 57 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams.

