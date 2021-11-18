BC, Utah meet in early-season clash

Utah (3-0) vs. Boston College (3-1) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah and…

Utah (3-0) vs. Boston College (3-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Boston College will meet in a postseason game. Utah blew out Bethune-Cookman by 31 on Monday, while Boston College fell to Rhode Island on Wednesday, 57-49.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Boston College’s T.J. Bickerstaff has averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while DeMarr Langford Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Branden Carlson has averaged 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 15.7 points.CLUTCH CARLSON: Carlson has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 47.4 percent. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 18 offensive boards per game.

