Bama, Miami meet in Kissimmee

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:31 AM

Miami (4-2) vs. Alabama (5-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Alabama are set to clash in a postseason game. Alabama earned an 80-71 win over Drake in its most recent game, while Miami won 69-63 against North Texas in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 22.7 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hurricanes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tide. Alabama has 33 assists on 85 field goals (38.8 percent) over its past three outings while Miami has assists on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked first among SEC teams with an average of 84 points per game.

