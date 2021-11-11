CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Ball State plays host to Nebraska Omaha

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:30 PM

Nebraska Omaha (1-0) vs. Ball State (0-1)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes up against Ball State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Mavericks gave up 77.3 points per game while scoring 61.7 per outing. Ball State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and allowing 71.4 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

