CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Baker, Welp lead UC…

Baker, Welp lead UC Irvine over Pepperdine 82-48

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker posted 19 points and Collin Welp had 18 as UC Irvine romped past Pepperdine 82-48 on Saturday night.

Austin Johnson had seven rebounds for UC Irvine (3-1).

Keith Fisher III had 13 points for the Waves (2-3). Jade’ Smith added 11 points.

Houston Mallette, who led the Waves in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5). Jan Zidek, who was second on the Waves in scoring, was 0-of-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up