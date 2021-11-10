CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Asberry leads Texas State past Incarnate Word 75-57

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:35 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 20 points as Texas State topped Incarnate Word 75-57 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State. Drue Drinnon added 12 points.

Josh Morgan had 16 points for the Cardinals. Johnny Hughes III added 12 points.

