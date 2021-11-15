CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Arizona faces NDSU

Arizona faces NDSU

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

North Dakota State (2-0) vs. Arizona (2-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Arizona both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory this past Friday. Arizona earned a 104-50 win at home against Texas Rio Grande Valley, while North Dakota State won 60-57 at Cal Poly.

TEAM LEADERS: Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis has averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds while Christian Koloko has put up 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and five blocks. For the Bison, Rocky Kreuser has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 15 points and 7.5 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

