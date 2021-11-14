App State goes up against William Peace

William Peace vs. App State (1-1) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The App…

William Peace vs. App State (1-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The App State Mountaineers will be taking on the Pacers of William Peace. App State is coming off a 69-67 home win over East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, James Lewis Jr. and Justin Forrest have combined to account for 68 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.DOMINANT DONOLLY: Donolly Tyrell Jr. has connected on 100 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: App State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Mountaineers put up 60.3 points per matchup in those six games.

