American visits UMBC

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

American (2-3) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (2-2)

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American and Maryland-Baltimore County look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 82-55 on the road to Longwood, while American came up short in an 80-79 game to Western Carolina.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Keondre Kennedy has averaged 13 points and five rebounds while Darnell Rogers has put up 13.8 points. For the Eagles, Stacy Beckton Jr. has averaged 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Colin Smalls has put up 8.2 points.BECKTON JR. BEYOND THE ARC: Beckton has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over his last five games. He’s also shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Maryland-Baltimore County has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while American has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.8 points per game.

