Allen scores 35 to carry Delaware over La Salle 85-82 in OT

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:54 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Allen had a career-high 35 points as Delaware edged past La Salle 85-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Dylan Painter had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Delaware (2-1). Kevin Anderson added 10 points.

Jack Clark had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Explorers (1-2). Jhamir Brickus added 15 points and six assists. Christian Ray had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr., whose 15.0 points per game coming in was second on the Blue Hens, had only six points (0 of 10).

