Alabama St. hopes to end skid vs Iowa

Alabama State (0-4) vs. Iowa (3-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Iowa. Alabama State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Iowa is coming off an 86-69 home win over NC Central in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Keegan Murray has put up a double-double with 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Complementing Murray is Patrick McCaffery, who is accounting for 12 points per game. The Hornets are led by Isaiah Range, who is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.ROBUST RANGE: Range has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has scored 66.5 points per game and allowed 79 over its four-game road losing streak. Iowa is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.2 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Alabama State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

