The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6 2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1 3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2 4. Maryland 0-0 632 7 5. NC State 0-0 589 3 6. Louisville 0-0 575 8 7. Baylor 0-0 522 5 8. Indiana 0-0 521 12 9. Iowa 0-0 513 – 10. Oregon 0-0 479 23 11. Michigan 0-0 403 16 12. Iowa St. 0-0 376 – 13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18 14. Oregon St. 0-0 273 – 15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13 16. Florida St. 0-0 231 – 17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22 17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197 – 19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17 20. UCLA 0-0 175 9 21. South Florida 0-0 146 19 22. Arizona 0-0 135 11 23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4 24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98 – 25. Texas 0-0 79 –

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

