Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Basketball » The AP Top 25…

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 11:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6
2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1
3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2
4. Maryland 0-0 632 7
5. NC State 0-0 589 3
6. Louisville 0-0 575 8
7. Baylor 0-0 522 5
8. Indiana 0-0 521 12
9. Iowa 0-0 513
10. Oregon 0-0 479 23
11. Michigan 0-0 403 16
12. Iowa St. 0-0 376
13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18
14. Oregon St. 0-0 273
15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13
16. Florida St. 0-0 231
17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22
17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197
19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17
20. UCLA 0-0 175 9
21. South Florida 0-0 146 19
22. Arizona 0-0 135 11
23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4
24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98
25. Texas 0-0 79

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up