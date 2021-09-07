9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » College Basketball » Top recruit Shaedon Sharpe…

Top recruit Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ken. (AP) — Five-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe has committed to Kentucky, giving coach John Calipari his highest-rated player in five years.

Sharpe announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter after also considering Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma City and the G League.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Sharpe is rated No. 4 in the 247 Sports composite for the class of 2022.

The Canadian-born senior will play at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, after averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Elite Youth Basketball League.

Sharpe will join fellow five-star player Skyy Clark at Kentucky in 2022 and is Calipari’s highest-rated recruit since Bam Adebayo in 2016.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

No post-vaccination time limit for federal employees under administration's policy -- at least not yet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up