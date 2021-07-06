Roy Marble among 10 ex-Iowa athletes heading to hall of fame

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roy Marble, the Iowa basketball star of the 1980s who led the Hawkeyes to their…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roy Marble, the Iowa basketball star of the 1980s who led the Hawkeyes to their only 30-win season, is among 10 former Iowa athletes who will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in September.

The family of Marble, who died in 2015, voiced their disappointment when Iowa retired Luka Garza’s No. 55 jersey number in March because Marble had not received the same honor. Garza broke Marble’s 32-year-old career scoring record and was the Associated Press national player of the year.

Athletic director Gary Barta publicly apologized to Marble’s family for any hard feelings and said no disrespect was intended.

Marble led Iowa to 30 wins and an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year. Many considered him the program’s best player ever. His No. 23 has not been retired.

The 10-person hall of fame class will be inducted Sept. 3, the night before the football team’s opener against Indiana. Iowa athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter and have been out of school at least 10 years are eligible for the hall.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.