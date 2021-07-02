FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » College Basketball » Jayhawks' Wilson exits draft,…

Jayhawks’ Wilson exits draft, returns for sophomore season

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson withdrew from the NBA draft Friday and announced he would return to Kansas for his sophomore season, providing more experience on the wing for a rebuilt team that should begin among the top five in the nation.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Wilson averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds last season, helping the Jayhawks reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson said he received “great feedback from the teams” during the NBA draft process, and he learned from scouts what he needs to work on for next season. He plans to rejoin the Jayhawks soon for informal workouts ahead of the season.

Kansas is still awaiting decisions from Ochai Agbaji, who declared for the draft after his junior season, and Remy Martin, a point guard who intends to transfer from Arizona State should he withdraw his name from the draft.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up