CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Prosecutors balk at Avenatti's…

Prosecutors balk at Avenatti’s 7th sentencing delay request

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors did not find Michael Avenatti’s seventh request to delay sentencing a charm, saying Tuesday that the once high profile California lawyer should be forced to hear his punishment next week for trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million.

In court papers, prosecutors urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the request Avenatti’s lawyers made late Monday for a two-month delay after six earlier postponements allowed him to delay his fate for nearly a year and a half.

They said lawyers for Avenatti’s victims — Nike and a California youth basketball league coach — had asserted that both want the sentencing to occur June 30, as currently scheduled.

And they characterized Avenatti’s reasons for seeking a seventh delay as weak, “untimely and unpersuasive” and the first that did not cite the threat posed by the coronavirus as a reason to delay.

Avenatti’s attorneys, Scott Srebnick and E. Danya Perry, said they needed another 60 days because prosecutors had made the “unexpected” demand in presentence arguments last week that Avenatti be ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to Nike. They said Avenatti deserves time to review documents related to the request.

They also said they seek delay so Avenatti can hear the outcome of claims that the government failed to properly divulge certain evidence prior to his trial early last year.

Prosecutors disputed the reasoning for delay, saying restitution can be determined after sentencing and the evidence claims could have been made before trial.

Avenatti, 50, was convicted by a jury early last year. He faces other fraud charges at upcoming trials in Los Angeles and New York, including claims that he cheated Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a book deal. He has pleaded not guilty.

Avenatti’s representation of the porn star brought him fame in 2018, appearing often on cable television news programs to discuss lawsuits he filed on her behalf against then-President Donald Trump. The lawsuit sought to nullify a 2016 nondisclosure agreement after Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money to remain silent about her claims of a 2006 sexual tryst with Trump. Trump has denied it happened.

In court papers, prosecutors have urged a “very substantial” prison sentence for Avenatti, aligning themselves with an eight-year term behind bars recommended by a Probation Office report.

Defense lawyers say their client deserves leniency. They’ve urged no more than six months in prison and a year of home confinement, saying Avenatti has suffered from constant ridicule after his “cataclysmic fall.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up