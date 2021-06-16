CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Oklahoma signs Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 2:53 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma signed Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson on Wednesday, adding a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals last season.

Johnson was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection last year. The Ardmore, Oklahoma, native was a member of Edmond North High School’s 2017 Oklahoma Class 6A state title team. He will have one year of eligibility for the Sooners.

“He’s a long, versatile guard,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “I think he can be a two-way player for us. He’s really good with the ball and coming off ball screens, but he can also be a very good defender with his length. So he gives us versatility, athleticism, length and experience.”

Related Categories:

