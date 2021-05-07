CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » TCU adds 6th, 7th…

TCU adds 6th, 7th DI transfers in 2 former Texas A&M players

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU’s roster rebuild is up to seven Division I transfers with the additions of two players from Texas A&M, including the Aggies’ scoring and rebounding leader, Emanuel Miller.

The Horned Frogs announced Friday the signings of 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Miller and 6-4 freshman guard Cashius McNeilly, both natives of Scarborough, Ontario. They join an incoming class of eight that also includes a top junior college center but no high school signees.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing record in coach Jamie Dixon’s 18 seasons, the past five at his alma mater after 13 at Pittsburgh. The Frogs were 16-16 in 2019-20, the first time one of his teams didn’t have a winning season.

Miller averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, ranking seventh in the SEC in scoring and second in rebounding. He also led the league making 57.1% of his field goal attempts.

McNeilly didn’t play last season with the Aggies. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while making half of his 3-point shots while representing Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer.

TCU’s incoming class also includes guards Damion Baugh from Memphis, Xavier Cork from Western Carolina, Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated JUCO big men.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up