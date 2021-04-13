CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UNC’s 5-year deal with Davis averages $2 million annually

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 11:53 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s five-year deal with new men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance.

The school has released terms for Davis, a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith who had spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before becoming his successor. The 50-year-old Davis, who played a dozen years in the NBA, is a first-time college head coach.

Davis will receive a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation increasing from $600,000 for his first season to $1 million for the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, Davis will receive $250,000 from apparel maker Nike and $500,000 from multimedia rights holder Learfield annually. Add in an annual $50,000 expense allowance, and Davis’ compensation starts at $1.8 million for his first year before increasing to $2.2 million by his fifth.

Separately, there are annual bonuses that could reach nearly $1.1 million.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

