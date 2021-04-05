CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Champions By State

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 11:31 PM

15 — California: Stanford, 1942; San Francisco, 1955-56; California, 1959; UCLA, 1964-65, 1967-73, 1975, 1995.

13 — North Carolina: North Carolina, 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017; N.C. State, 1974, 1983; Duke, 1991-92, 2001, 2010, 2015.

11 — Kentucky: Kentucky, 1948-49, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012; Louisville, 1980, 1986, 2013.

5 — Indiana: Indiana, 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987.

4 — Connecticut: UConn, 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014.

4 — Pennsylvania: La Salle, 1954; Villanova, 1985, 2016, 2018.

3 — Kansas: Kansas, 1952, 1988, 2008.

3 — Michigan: Michigan State, 1979, 2000; Michigan, 1989.

3 — Ohio: Ohio State, 1960; Cincinnati, 1961-62.

2 — Florida: Florida, 2006-07.

2 — New York: CCNY, 1950; Syracuse, 2003.

2 — Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 1941; Marquette, 1977.

2 — Oklahoma: Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State), 1945-46.

2 — Texas: Texas Western (UTEP), 1966; Baylor, 2021.

1 — Virginia: Virginia 2019.

1 — Maryland: Maryland, 2002.

1 — Arizona: Arizona, 1997.

1 — Arkansas: Arkansas, 1994.

1 — Nevada: UNLV, 1990.

1 — District of Columbia: Georgetown, 1984.

1 — Illinois: Loyola of Chicago, 1963.

1 — Massachusetts: Holy Cross, 1947.

1 — Utah: Utah, 1944.

1 — Wyoming: Wyoming, 1943.

1 — Oregon: Oregon, 1939.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

