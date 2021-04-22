CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Lady Vols sign Sun…

Lady Vols sign Sun Belt player of year Dye as grad transfer

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Alexus Dye, the Sun Belt Conference player of the Year, as a graduate transfer.

Coach Kellie Harper announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot forward is graduating in May at Troy and has one season remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an additional year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Birmingham, Alabama, Dye averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 28 games for Troy. She led the nation with 23 double-doubles and ranked second with 352 total rebounds. She shot 49.5% from the floor and 73.7% at the free throw line.

She was even better against Power Five or Southeastern Conference teams, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds a game. She had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-80 first-round loss to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.

Dye is the fifth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history and the third in Harper’s tenure.

___

More AP women’s college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

A smaller budget could lessen the Army's operational reach, but lawmakers question if that's a bad thing

2020 FEVS: Pandemic posed challenges but presented new opportunities for employee engagement

From months to minutes: VA platform connecting homeless veterans with services more quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up