CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Fordham forward Joel Soriano…

Fordham forward Joel Soriano transfers to St. John’s

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham forward Joel Soriano is transferring to St. John’s, strengthening the Red Storm’s inside game.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Soriano spent two seasons with the Rams and has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Soriano started all 14 of Fordham’s games last season for a team that went 2-12. He averaged 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds, posting eight double-doubles. He ranked third in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage (54.5%). His 3.5 offensive boards per game were easily the most in the league.

“Joel gives our team a new dimension on the interior with his scoring, rebounding and defensive abilities,” Red Storm coach Mike Anderson said in a statement Monday.

Soriano played for the Dominican Republic during the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up