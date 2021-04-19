CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Bob Valvano, brother of…

Bob Valvano, brother of Jim Valvano, says he has leukemia

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — ESPN college basketball analyst Bob Valvano, the brother of late North Carolina State men’s basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano, says on social media that he has leukemia, an aortic aneurysm and some kidney damage.

Jim Valvano, who died in April 1993 from adenocarcinoma, a glandular cancer, led heavy underdog N.C. State to the 1983 NCAA championship upset of Houston before going on to a broadcasting career. He is fondly remembered for his heartfelt speech at the ESPY Awards two months before his death in which he told the audience and viewers, “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” The awards show created the Jimmy V Award in his honor, and the Jimmy V Classic basketball event is held early in the season to support cancer victims and survivors.

Bob Valvano, a former college coach, does analysis on ESPN broadcasts of men’s college basketball including color analysis for the University of Louisville in addition to a daily radio show. He said Monday on Twitter that he doesn’t know if or when he’ll need treatment for leukemia, but added, “prognosis good says Doc!” Valvano also revealed the aneurysm and kidney illness, which he added may have resulted from taking a pain reliever for his back.

Valvano wrote in another Twitter post that his cancer doctor, Khuda Khan, was taught at Duke medical school by Joe Moore, who treated Jim Valvano. He added, “I know I’m in good hands!!!”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up