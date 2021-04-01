AP College Basketball Player of the Year

2021 — Luke Garza, Iowa
2020 — Obi Toppin, Dayton
2019 — Zion Williamson, Duke
2018 — Jalen Brunson, Villanova
2017 — Frank Mason III, Kansas
2016 — Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
2015 — Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2014 — Doug McDermott, Creighton
2013 — Trey Burke, Michigan
2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky
2011 — Jimmer Fredette, BYU
2010 — Evan Turner, Ohio State
2009 — Blake Griffin, Oklahoma
2008 — Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina
2007 — Kevin Durant, Texas
2006 — J.J. Redick, Duke
2005 — Andrew Bogut, Utah
2004 — Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph’s
2003 — David West, Xavier
2002 — Jason Williams, Duke
2001 — Shane Battier, Duke
2000 — Kenyon Martin, Cincinnati
1999 — Elton Brand, Duke
1998 — Antawn Jamison, North Carolina
1997 — Tim Duncan, Wake Forest
1996 — Marcus Camby, UMass
1995 — Joe Smith, Maryland
1994 — Glenn Robinson, Purdue
1993 — Calbert Cheaney, Indiana
1992 — Christian Laettner, Duke
1991 — Shaquille O’Neal, LSU
1990 — Lionel Simmons, La Salle
1989 — Sean Elliott, Arizona
1988 — Hersey Hawkins, Bradley
1987 — David Robinson, Navy
1986 — Walter Berry, St. John’s
1985 — Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1984 — Michael Jordan, North Carolina
1983 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1982 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1981 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1980 — Mark Aguirre, DePaul
1979 — Larry Bird, Indiana State
1978 — Butch Lee, Marquette
1977 — Marques Johnson, UCLA
1976 — Scott May, Indiana
1975 — David Thompson, N.C. State
1974 — David Thompson, N.C. State
1973 — Bill Walton, UCLA
1972 — Bill Walton, UCLA
1971 — Austin Carr, Notre Dame
1970 — Pete Maravich, LSU
1969 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1968 — Elvin Hayes, Houston
1967 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1966 — Cazzie Russell, Michigan
1965 — Bill Bradley, Princeton
1964 — Gary Bradds, Ohio State
1963 — Art Heyman, Duke
1962 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
1961 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
