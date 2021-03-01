Youngstown St. meets Oakland in Horizon quarters

No. 6 seed Youngstown State (15-11, 10-11) vs. No. 3 seed Oakland (10-17, 10-10) Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Athletics Center…

No. 6 seed Youngstown State (15-11, 10-11) vs. No. 3 seed Oakland (10-17, 10-10)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Oakland are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Horizon tourney. Oakland swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Golden Grizzlies outshot Youngstown State 44.1 percent to 40.3 percent and hit 13 more free throws en route to a seven-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon, Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has directly created 47 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Moore has nine field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over eight times or fewer. The Penguins are 10-11 when they record more than eight turnovers. Oakland’s forced 13.1 turnovers per game in conference play and 12.4 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

