CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Troy, Sun Belt Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Wright St., Horizon League

South Dakota, Summit League

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Wyoming, Mountain West Conference

South Florida, American Athletic Conference

Idaho St., Big Sky Conference

Stony Brook, America East Conference

Marist, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Central Michigan, Mid-American Conference

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

Jackson St., Southwestern Athletic Conference

NC A&T, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Association

Cal Baptist, Western Athletic Conference

Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

UC Davis, Big West Conference

Baylor, Big 12 Conference

High Point, Big South Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

VCU, Atlantic 10 Conference

Sam Houston St., Southland Conference

Lehigh, Patriot League

Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up