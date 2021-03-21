CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 1:49 PM

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42

N. Arizona 82, FIU 69

Saturday, March 20
Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51

FIU 78, Abilene Christian 61

Championship Semifinal

Cleveland St. 64, Stetson 54

Portland 80, N. Arizona 65

Sunday, March 21
Seventh Place

Loyola Chicago 74, Abilene Christian 55

Third Place

N. Arizona vs. Stetson, 5 p.m.

Consolation Final

FIU vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Portland vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

