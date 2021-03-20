Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 19
Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55
Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45
Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42
N. Arizona 82, FIU 69
|Saturday, March 20
|Consolation Semifinal
Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51
FIU vs. Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.
|Championship Semifinal
Stetson vs. Cleveland St., 2:30 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 21
|Seventh Place
FIU-Abilene Christian consolation loser vs. Loyola Chicago, Noon
|Third Place
N. Arizona_Portland loser vs. Stetson-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.
|Consolation Final
FIU-Abilene Christian consolation winner vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.
|Championship
N. Arizona-Portland winner vs. Stetson-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.
