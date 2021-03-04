WKU looks to extend streak vs ODU

Old Dominion (14-6, 10-4) vs. Western Kentucky (17-5, 10-2) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Old Dominion (14-6, 10-4) vs. Western Kentucky (17-5, 10-2)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its ninth straight conference win against Old Dominion. Western Kentucky’s last CUSA loss came against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 63-58 on Jan. 9. Old Dominion knocked off Middle Tennessee by 13 on Saturday.

STELLAR SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Dayvion McKnight have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Curry has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Western Kentucky has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 65.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Monarchs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) over its previous three games while Old Dominion has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 19.5 free throws per game this season.

