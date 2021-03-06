CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Williams carries Hartford over…

Williams carries Hartford over Vermont 71-65 in America East

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Austin Williams scored 25 points as Hartford beat Vermont 71-65 in the America East Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Traci Carter added 22 points for the Hawks (14-8). Williams made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from deep. He added nine rebounds.

Ryan Davis had 16 points for the Catamounts (10-5). Ben Shungu added 14 points and six assists. Stef Smith had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up