CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Villanova loses Gillespie to…

Villanova loses Gillespie to season-ending knee injury

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Gillespie had an MRI that confirmed the tear Thursday after injuring the knee during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against Creighton.

“We are all devastated for Collin,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “He is the heart and soul of our program. We know we can’t replace him. We all just want to step up and play so that we honor him.”

Gillespie was recently named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. In 20 games this season, he has averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the Big East Conference.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats (16-4, 11-3), who clinched their seventh Big East regular season title in the last eight seasons with the win over the No. 14 Bluejays, visit Providence Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up