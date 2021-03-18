UNCG meets Fla St. in First Round

No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro (21-8) vs. No. 4 seed Florida State (16-6) NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse,…

No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro (21-8) vs. No. 4 seed Florida State (16-6)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 11:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro is set to face off against Florida State in a NCAA first round matchup. UNC Greensboro knocked off Mercer by eight on March 3, while Florida State fell to Georgia Tech on Saturday, 80-75.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, Kaleb Hunter and Hayden Koval have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Miller has made or assisted on 55 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 51 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 31 assists on 78 field goals (39.7 percent) over its past three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.