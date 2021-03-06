Troy, CCU meet in Sun Belt quarters

Troy (11-16, 5-12) vs. No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5) Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Hartsell Arena, Pensacola, Florida;…

Troy (11-16, 5-12) vs. No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Hartsell Arena, Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy is set to take on Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tourney. Coastal Carolina earned a 76-71 win over Troy on Saturday, while Troy won 91-86 against Texas-Arlington on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive DeVante’ Jones has averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and three steals to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Deanthony Tipler has complemented Jones and is maintaining an average of 15.1 points per game. The Trojans are led by Nick Stampley, who is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Duke Miles has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Troy field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three outings while Troy has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked 23rd nationally by scoring 80.4 points per game this year. Troy has only averaged 65.2 points per game, which ranks 294th.

