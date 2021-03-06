CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Trammell leads Seattle over California Baptist 80-79

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 12:27 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 28 points, Nate Robinson had a career-high 18, and Seattle beat California Baptist 80-79 on Friday night.

Riley Grigsby scored a step-back jumper that gave Seattle an 80-77 lead with 2:00 to play. Gorjok Gak made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1:28 remaining, but the Lancers missed their last three shots.

Grigsby added 14 points for Seattle (11-9, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Emeka Udenyi had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 21 points for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6). Elijah Thomas added 18 points. Gak had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

