Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:39 AM

All Times EST
Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Illinois (20-6) vs. Iowa. Next: TBD, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan (20-3) vs. No. 9 Ohio St. Next: TBD, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 3:30.

No. 5 Iowa (21-7) vs. Illinois. Next: TBD, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m..

No. 6 Alabama (22-6) vs. Tennessee. Next: TBD, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m..

No. 7 Houston (22-3) vs. Memphis. Next: TBD, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30,

No. 8 Arkansas (22-5) vs. LSU. Next: TBD, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 P.m.

No. 9 Ohio St. (20-8) vs No. 4 Michigan. Next: TBD , at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Sunday, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Oklahoma St. (20-7) vs. No. 13 Texas. Next: TBD, At The Sprint Center,Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

No. 13 Texas (18-7) No. 12 Oklahoma St. Next: TBD, at The Sprint Center,Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

No. 15 Florida St. (16-5) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: TBD, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., 8:30.

No. 17 Creighton (20-7) vs. Georgetown. Next: TBD, at Madison Square Garden,New York, 6:30.

No. 19 San Diego St. (22-4) vs. Utah St. Next: TBD, at The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 6 p.m..

No. 23 Colorado (22-7) vs. Oregon St. Next: TBD, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

