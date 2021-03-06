CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Stephens leads VMI past Furman 91-90 in OT in SoCon tourney

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:20 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 91-90 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Greg Parham added 21 points and Trey Bonham had 14 points for VMI (13-11). Myles Lewis added 13 points. Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Noah Gurley scored a career-high 30 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins (16-9). Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce each had 17 points.

