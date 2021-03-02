CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
St. John’s looks to sweep Providence

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Providence (12-11, 8-9) vs. St. John’s (14-10, 8-9)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes for the season sweep over Providence after winning the previous matchup in Providence. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when the Red Storm shot 58.6 percent from the field while holding Providence to just 46.8 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

STEPPING UP: St. John’s’ Julian Champagnie has averaged 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Posh Alexander has put up 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals. For the Friars, David Duke has averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists while Nate Watson has put up 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: Duke has connected on 40.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. St. John’s has an assist on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three contests while Providence has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.2 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

