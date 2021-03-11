Penn State, Wisconsin meet in Big Ten 2nd round

Penn State (11-13, 8-12) vs. No. 6 seed Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10) Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis;…

Penn State (11-13, 8-12) vs. No. 6 seed Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Wisconsin are prepared to square off in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Badgers shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Penn State to just 38.6 percent en route to the 16-point victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Wisconsin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 80 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Myreon Jones has connected on 39.6 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Badgers are 4-11 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Nittany Lions have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has turned the ball over on just 13.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.

