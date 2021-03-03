Oregon State opens Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State moved on in the Pac-12…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State moved on in the Pac-12 tournament with a 71-63 opening-round victory over California on Wednesday.

Talia von Oelhoffen had a career-high 20 points for fifth-seeded Oregon State (11-6), which has won four straight and seven of its last eight. The Beavers face fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Leilani McIntosh had 14 points to lead No. 12 seed Cal (1-16), which trailed by as many as 15 points but threatened late. Evelien Lutje Schiphol added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ugonne Onyiah scored 13.

The Beavers had nine games cancelled because of coronavirus protocols and played the fewest games of any other team the conference. But Oregon State gained momentum late, with road victories over No. 10 UCLA and No. 14 Oregon to wrap up the regular season and increase the team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers used a 14-0 run to take a 31-17 lead in the second quarter. But Cal’s Sierra Richey made a 3-pointer and Lutje Schipholt scored on a layup to close the gap. Oregon State led 39-27 at the break.

Von Oelhoffen, who graduated early from high school and joined the Beavers in February, led all scorers in the opening half with 13 points.

It was the first meeting between the two teams this season.

