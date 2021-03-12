Oklahoma St., Baylor meet in Big 12 semis

Oklahoma State (19-7, 12-7) vs. Baylor (22-1, 14-1) Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6:30…

Oklahoma State (19-7, 12-7) vs. Baylor (22-1, 14-1)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big 12 championship game is on the line as Oklahoma State and Baylor are set to square off. In the regular season, Baylor won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on March 4, when the Bears shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 9 for 22 from 3-point territory on their way to an 81-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and two steals. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 41.2 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Cowboys are 5-7 when opponents score more than 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Baylor has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) over its previous three games while Oklahoma State has assists on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 84.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bears fourth nationally. The Oklahoma State defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th).

